Lancers, Knights share 2022 NWC title

VW independent sports

CONVOY – Just like last year, it came down to the Northwest Conference finale between Crestview and Lincolnview.

Taylor Post struck out nine and held Crestview to four hits on Friday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

In 2021, Lincolnview won the final conference game and was crowned as the outright champion, but Friday’s scenario was a little different. The Lancers needed a victory over their rivals to claim a share of the NWC championship and they got it with a 5-2 win at the Crestview Athletic Complex. Both teams finished 7-1 in conference play.

Lincolnview pitcher Taylor Post played a big role in the win by striking out nine and holding a potent Crestview lineup to just four hits, including an RBI double by Kaylee Mollenkopf.

Crestview took a 1-0 lead in the first, but Lincolnview tied the game 1-1 in the second, then took the lead for good in the third when Kendall Bollenbacher singled in Ashlyn Price. Price singled home Andi Webb in the fourth for a 3-1 lead and Lincolnview iced the game in the seventh when Zadria King’s two-RBI single plated Post and Emma Bowersock, who was in as a courtesy runner.

Crestview’s Olivia Heckler allowed 12 hits, struck out five and walked just one. At the plate, Megan Mosier, Laci McCoy and Katie Sawmiller had singles.

Friday’s game was the final one for Crestview (20-4) while Lincolnview (20-4) will host New Bremen in the Division IV district semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.