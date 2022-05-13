Prep baseball: Cougars win, Knights fall

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 11 Bath 10 (eight innings)

Luke Wessell’s RBI single scored Ethan Rupert and gave Van Wert an eight inning, 11-10 win over Bath at Russell Fisher Field on Friday.

Luke Wessell delivered a game winning RBI single in the eighth inning, giving Van Wert an 11-10 win over Bath. Bob Barnes/file photo

It was Wessell’s second hit and third RBI of the game, and he pitched the final three innings of the game and struck out seven while giving up just two hits. Kaden Shaffer, Kaiden Bates and TJ Stoller each had an RBI for the Cougars, while Shaffer, Bates, Turner Witten and Brylen Parker each had two hits.

The game was tied 2-2 after one inning and Van Wert erased a 5-2 deficit by scoring five runs in the bottom of the third, including Briston Wise and Wessell scoring on a wild pitch and Stoller singling in Parker.

The Wildcats led 10-8 in the top of the seventh, but Van Wert tied the game when Wessell scored on a Stoller grounder and an RBI single by Shaffer that plated Parker.

The Cougars (11-7, 6-3 WBL) are scheduled to play at Delphos Jefferson at 11 a.m. today.

Adams Central (IN) 4 Crestview 1

CONVOY — Crestview was held to three hits and the Knights fell to Adams Central (IN) 4-1 on Friday.

The game was scoreless until the top of the fifth inning, when the Flying Jets hit three consecutive doubles and scored all four of their runs with two outs. Crestview’s lone run came in the bottom of the fifth, when Isaac Kline scored on a passed ball.

Bryson Penix pitched the first five innings and gave up four hits and four runs (three earned) while striking out three and walking two. Ayden Lichtensteiger pitched the remaining two innings and gave up a pair of hits while striking out one.

The Knights (11-6) will host Waynesfield-Goshen in the Division IV sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday.