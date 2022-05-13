Cardinals upset Crestview

Crestview’s Rylee Miller swings at a pitch during Thursday’s Division IV softball sectional championship game against New Bremen. Miller finished with two hits and an RBI but unfortunately, the 10th seeded Cardinals scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning and stunned the No. 2 seed Knights 4-2. Crestview will play one more game and will try to capture an outright NWC championship against Lincolnview at 5 p.m. today. If the Lancers win, the two teams will share the title. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent