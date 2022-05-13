Crestview holds 2022 Senior Convocation
VW independent staff and submitted information
Crestview High School recently held their Senior Convocation to recognize seniors for their academic and athletic accomplishments with awards from the teaching staff along with scholarships and recognition from various community and school organizations.
High School Principal Dave Bowen began and closed the evening with remarks about the successes of the class of 2022 and the mark they have left on Crestview High School. The faculty-presented awards of Academic Achievement and Awards of Merit, in addition to honors plaques given to the top student of each department.
The second portion of the evening was reserved for scholarship and athletic award presentations by administrators and various community members.
The evening concluded with the presentation of the Tom Nelson Citizen of Distinction Award given to a community member that has gone above and beyond in their dedication and service to Crestview Schools. The award was given to Jerry and Marcia Etzler.
Academic Achievement Awards, Awards of Merit and Department Awards:
Physics Achievement – Payton Bontempo
Physics Merit – Sierra Bates
Chemistry II Achievement – Jenessa Sparks
AP Honors Psychology/Sociology Achievement – Ellie Vining
AP US History Achievement – Hayden Tomlinson
College Algebra Achievement – Carmen Hoersten
College Algebra Merit – Grace Jewel
Senior Algebra 2 Achievement – Rowan Dumbrow
Senior Algebra 2 Merit – Bailey Pollock and Jamie Balliet
Music Production/Tech Achievement – Sierra Bates
Music Production/Tech Merit – Katy Williamson
Advanced Piano Achievement – Rylee Miller
Advanced Piano Merit – Christian Adams
Ceramics Achievement – Carmen Hoersten
Ceramics Merit – Leah Wolford
3D Art Achievement – Hayden Tomlinson
3D Art Merit – Maisee Short
Drawing Achievement – Katy Williamson & Rylee Miller
Advanced Woodshop Achievement – Ayden Lichtensteiger
Advanced Woodshop Merit – Noah Riggenbach
Painting Achievement – Rontae Jackson
Painting Merit – Hannah Dickson and Kodiak Buckner
Yearbook Achievement – Carmen Hoersten
Yearbook Merit – Liberty Temple
Essential English 12 Achievement – Zach Keezer
Essential English 12 Merit – Hannah Dickson
Graphic Design Achievement – Willa Rice
Honors Calculus Achievement – Maisee Short and Ellie Vining
Senior CP English Achievement – Rowan Dumbrow
Senior CP English Merit – Rylee Miller
Senior AP Literature & Composition Achievement – Payton Bontempo
Senior AP Literature & Composition Merit – Hayden Tomlinson and Katy Williamson
Ag Capstone Achievement – Maisee Short
Ag Capstone Merit – Alexis Parrish
Healthy Relationships Achievement – Hayden Tomlinson
Child Development Achievement – Hayden Tomlinson
Forensic Science Achievement – Liberty Temple
Personal Finance Merit – Sophia Saylor & Rylee Miller
Business Math Achievement – Nick Helt
Business Math Merit – Liberty Temple
Financial Accounting Achievement – Maisee Short
Financials Accounting Merit – Alyssa Hoersten
American Government Achievement – Lauren Walls
American Government Merit – Ellie Vining
AP American Government Achievement – Hayden Tomlinson
AP American Government Merit – Payton Bontempo
History Through Film Achievement – Payton Bontempo
History Through Film Merit – Sierra Bates
Anatomy Achievement – Payton Bontempo
Intro to Medical Science Achievement – Lauren Walls
Intro to Medical Science Merit – Jazmine Boroff
Environmental Science Achievement – Kylee Reno
Environmental Science Merit – Rowan Dumbrow
Business/Technology Department Award – Maisee Short
Science Department Award – Payton Bontempo
English Department Award – Payton Bontempo
Fine Arts Department Award – Ethan Best
Social Studies Department Award – Hayden Tomlinson
Math Department Award – Maisee Short and Ellie Vining
Physical Education/Health Department Award – Rowan Dumbrow
Perfect Attendance – Ryan Sowers
Scholarships and Athletic Awards:
Rotary Scholarship – Emily Greulach
Farm Focus Scholarship – Katy Williamson
Stahl, Stoller, Meyer Ins/Michael and Nancy Meyer Scholarship – Ryan Sowers
Convoy Community Foundation Scholarship – Jenessa Sparks
Gerald Etzler Scholarship – Katy Williamson
Elizabeth Freck Scholarship – Aidan Ankney
Ed Hurless Above and Beyond Scholarship – Maisee Short
Francile & Aaron Sutton Scholarship – Maisee Short
Pam Kulwicki Scholarship – Byrnn Putman
Linda Bower Scholarship – Payton Bontempo and Chloee Helt
Dave & Kendra Smart Family Scholarship – Liberty Temple and Lauren Walls
Schumm Family Scholarship – Kylee Reno
Reed Family Scholarship – Alyssa Hoersten and Sierra Bates
Jerome Family Scholarship – Mason Anderson
Knerr Family Scholarship – Ellie Vining
CEA Scholarships – Sierra Bates, Emily Greulach, Alyssa Hoersten, Maisee Short, Jenessa Sparks, Lauren Walls, Ellie Vining
Janet Lichtensteiger-Kelly Scholarship – Mason Penix
Convoy Community Days/Convoy Lions Club Scholarship – Maisee Short and Jenessa Sparks
PSI IOTA XI Sorority Scholarship – Sierra Bates, Ethan Best, Emily Greulach
Conovy Tastee Freeze Scholarship – Kaden Bourelle-Kreischer and Alyssa Hoersten
Clair and Nancy Harting Scholarship – Katy Williamson and Carmen Hoersten
Wren Community Chest Scholarship – Alexis Parrish and Nick Helt
Convoy United Methodist Scholarship – Payton Bontempo and Jenessa Sparks
Career Connections Scholarship – Carmen Hoersten
Beth Taylor Memorial Scholarship – Ethan Best and Allison Dingus
Hugh and Evelyn Pugh Scholarship – Brynn Putman
Pauline & Donna Etzler Scholarship – Grace Jewel, Noah Riggenbach, Bailey Pollock and Payton Bontempo
American Red Cross Scholarship – Sierra Bates
Gary Painter Cross Country Scholarship – Hayden Tomlinson and Emily Greulach
Bonnie Jones Education Memorial Scholarship – Aidan Ankney and Kaden Bourelle-Kreischer
OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award – Nick Helt, Jayden Renner and Maisee Short
OHSAA Courageous Student Award – Noah Riggenbach
OHSAA State Award – Ayden Lichtensteiger and Brynn Putman
OHSAA Award of Excellence – Rontae Jackson and Emily Greulach
OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award – Hayden Tomlinson and Ellie Vining
Americanism Test Award – Kylee Reno and Ethan Best
MAV Youth Mentoring Scholarship – Aidan Ankney
Trina Langdon Scholarship for PINK Graduates – Carmen Hoersten
Tom Nelson Citizen of Distinction Award – Jerry and Marcia Etzler
POSTED: 05/13/22 at 3:40 am. FILED UNDER: News