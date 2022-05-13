Crestview holds 2022 Senior Convocation

VW independent staff and submitted information

Crestview High School recently held their Senior Convocation to recognize seniors for their academic and athletic accomplishments with awards from the teaching staff along with scholarships and recognition from various community and school organizations.

Marcia and Jerry Etzler, flanked by Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf and Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen, received the Tom Nelson Citizen of Distinction Award. Photo submitted

High School Principal Dave Bowen began and closed the evening with remarks about the successes of the class of 2022 and the mark they have left on Crestview High School. The faculty-presented awards of Academic Achievement and Awards of Merit, in addition to honors plaques given to the top student of each department.

The second portion of the evening was reserved for scholarship and athletic award presentations by administrators and various community members.

The evening concluded with the presentation of the Tom Nelson Citizen of Distinction Award given to a community member that has gone above and beyond in their dedication and service to Crestview Schools. The award was given to Jerry and Marcia Etzler.

Academic Achievement Awards, Awards of Merit and Department Awards:

Physics Achievement – Payton Bontempo

Physics Merit – Sierra Bates

Chemistry II Achievement – Jenessa Sparks

AP Honors Psychology/Sociology Achievement – Ellie Vining

AP US History Achievement – Hayden Tomlinson

College Algebra Achievement – Carmen Hoersten

College Algebra Merit – Grace Jewel

Senior Algebra 2 Achievement – Rowan Dumbrow

Senior Algebra 2 Merit – Bailey Pollock and Jamie Balliet

Music Production/Tech Achievement – Sierra Bates

Music Production/Tech Merit – Katy Williamson

Advanced Piano Achievement – Rylee Miller

Advanced Piano Merit – Christian Adams

Ceramics Achievement – Carmen Hoersten

Ceramics Merit – Leah Wolford

3D Art Achievement – Hayden Tomlinson

3D Art Merit – Maisee Short

Drawing Achievement – Katy Williamson & Rylee Miller

Advanced Woodshop Achievement – Ayden Lichtensteiger

Advanced Woodshop Merit – Noah Riggenbach

Ryan Sowers received the Perfect Attendance Award.

Painting Achievement – Rontae Jackson

Painting Merit – Hannah Dickson and Kodiak Buckner

Yearbook Achievement – Carmen Hoersten

Yearbook Merit – Liberty Temple

Essential English 12 Achievement – Zach Keezer

Essential English 12 Merit – Hannah Dickson

Graphic Design Achievement – Willa Rice

Honors Calculus Achievement – Maisee Short and Ellie Vining

Senior CP English Achievement – Rowan Dumbrow

Senior CP English Merit – Rylee Miller

Senior AP Literature & Composition Achievement – Payton Bontempo

Senior AP Literature & Composition Merit – Hayden Tomlinson and Katy Williamson

Ag Capstone Achievement – Maisee Short

Ag Capstone Merit – Alexis Parrish

Healthy Relationships Achievement – Hayden Tomlinson

Child Development Achievement – Hayden Tomlinson

Forensic Science Achievement – Liberty Temple

Personal Finance Merit – Sophia Saylor & Rylee Miller

Business Math Achievement – Nick Helt

Business Math Merit – Liberty Temple

Financial Accounting Achievement – Maisee Short

Financials Accounting Merit – Alyssa Hoersten

American Government Achievement – Lauren Walls

American Government Merit – Ellie Vining

AP American Government Achievement – Hayden Tomlinson

AP American Government Merit – Payton Bontempo

History Through Film Achievement – Payton Bontempo

History Through Film Merit – Sierra Bates

Anatomy Achievement – Payton Bontempo

Intro to Medical Science Achievement – Lauren Walls

Intro to Medical Science Merit – Jazmine Boroff

Environmental Science Achievement – Kylee Reno

Environmental Science Merit – Rowan Dumbrow

Business/Technology Department Award – Maisee Short

Science Department Award – Payton Bontempo

English Department Award – Payton Bontempo

Fine Arts Department Award – Ethan Best

Social Studies Department Award – Hayden Tomlinson

Math Department Award – Maisee Short and Ellie Vining

Physical Education/Health Department Award – Rowan Dumbrow

Perfect Attendance – Ryan Sowers

Scholarships and Athletic Awards:

Rotary Scholarship – Emily Greulach

Farm Focus Scholarship – Katy Williamson

Stahl, Stoller, Meyer Ins/Michael and Nancy Meyer Scholarship – Ryan Sowers

Convoy Community Foundation Scholarship – Jenessa Sparks

Gerald Etzler Scholarship – Katy Williamson

Elizabeth Freck Scholarship – Aidan Ankney

Ed Hurless Above and Beyond Scholarship – Maisee Short

Francile & Aaron Sutton Scholarship – Maisee Short

Pam Kulwicki Scholarship – Byrnn Putman

Linda Bower Scholarship – Payton Bontempo and Chloee Helt

Dave & Kendra Smart Family Scholarship – Liberty Temple and Lauren Walls

Schumm Family Scholarship – Kylee Reno

Reed Family Scholarship – Alyssa Hoersten and Sierra Bates

Jerome Family Scholarship – Mason Anderson

Knerr Family Scholarship – Ellie Vining

CEA Scholarships – Sierra Bates, Emily Greulach, Alyssa Hoersten, Maisee Short, Jenessa Sparks, Lauren Walls, Ellie Vining

Janet Lichtensteiger-Kelly Scholarship – Mason Penix

Convoy Community Days/Convoy Lions Club Scholarship – Maisee Short and Jenessa Sparks

PSI IOTA XI Sorority Scholarship – Sierra Bates, Ethan Best, Emily Greulach

Conovy Tastee Freeze Scholarship – Kaden Bourelle-Kreischer and Alyssa Hoersten

Clair and Nancy Harting Scholarship – Katy Williamson and Carmen Hoersten

Wren Community Chest Scholarship – Alexis Parrish and Nick Helt

Convoy United Methodist Scholarship – Payton Bontempo and Jenessa Sparks

Career Connections Scholarship – Carmen Hoersten

Beth Taylor Memorial Scholarship – Ethan Best and Allison Dingus

Hugh and Evelyn Pugh Scholarship – Brynn Putman

Pauline & Donna Etzler Scholarship – Grace Jewel, Noah Riggenbach, Bailey Pollock and Payton Bontempo

American Red Cross Scholarship – Sierra Bates

Gary Painter Cross Country Scholarship – Hayden Tomlinson and Emily Greulach

Bonnie Jones Education Memorial Scholarship – Aidan Ankney and Kaden Bourelle-Kreischer

OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award – Nick Helt, Jayden Renner and Maisee Short

OHSAA Courageous Student Award – Noah Riggenbach

OHSAA State Award – Ayden Lichtensteiger and Brynn Putman

OHSAA Award of Excellence – Rontae Jackson and Emily Greulach

OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award – Hayden Tomlinson and Ellie Vining

Americanism Test Award – Kylee Reno and Ethan Best

MAV Youth Mentoring Scholarship – Aidan Ankney

Trina Langdon Scholarship for PINK Graduates – Carmen Hoersten

Tom Nelson Citizen of Distinction Award – Jerry and Marcia Etzler