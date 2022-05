Fast to district!

Van Wert’s Jace Fast returns a shot during Thursday’s Division II sectionals at UNOH. Fast qualified for district competition by defeating Gabe Rutter of Shawnee 7-5, 6-4, Wade Ginther of Bluffton 6-3, 6-2, and Aristide Brastille of St. Marys Memorial 6-1, 6-3. He’ll return to action Saturday for seeding at the district level. Photo submitted