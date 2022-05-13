Lancers win NWC softball title

For the second consecutive season, Lincolnview was crowned as outright NWC softball champions. The Lancers clinched the title with a 5-2 win at Crestview on Friday. Taylor Post struck out nine and allowed four hits, while Zadria King had two RBIs. Kendall Bollenbacher, Andi Webb and Ashlynn Price each had an RBI. Megan Mosier, Laci McCoy, Kaylee Mollenkopf and Katie Sawmiller each had a hit for Crestview. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent