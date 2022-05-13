Light Ohio Blue campaign is next week

Submitted information

COLUMBUS – This year’s Light Ohio Blue campaign begins May 15 and continues through May 21.

The annual statewide campaign honors law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and their surviving family members, as well to show support for current law enforcement personnel across the Buckeye State.

Since last year’s campaign, Ohio lost nine law enforcement officers in the line of duty. They join the over 800 names on the state memorial at the Ohio Peace Officers Memorial in London, and the over 22,000 names on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

The Light Ohio Blue campaign will have the annual Cruiser Caravan on Tuesday, May 17. The

caravan consists of cruisers with officers and surviving line of duty family members from across

the state. It will start from the Columbus State Delaware Campus located at 5100 Cornerstone

Drive, Delaware.

The staging of the cruisers will begin at 5 p.m. and at 5:45 p.m., the ceremony and the roll call of officers lost in 2021 and 2022 will be read. There will be remarks by Attorney General Dave Yost, and an honor guard and bag pipers will be present. The Cruiser Caravan will depart from the Columbus State Delaware Campus at approximately 6:30 p.m. and travel to locations within central Ohio.