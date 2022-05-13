Lincolnview choirs earn “Superior” rating by OMEA

The Lincolnview High School Concert Choir earned a Superior rating at OMEA state held at Van Buren Elementary School. Photos submitted

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Lincolnview choral program had two exciting and very successful days at the recent Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) State Large Group adjudicated events.

The Lincolnview High School Concert Choir performed at the state level at Van Buren Elementary School on Saturday, April 30, and the Lincolnview Junior High Choir (108 members) performed at the District level at Parkway High School on Friday, May 6,.

According to choral director Stacie Korte, both groups received superior ratings from all three adjudicators, the highest possible rating at the event. According to the OMEA, a superior rating is defined as an outstanding performance with very few technical errors and exemplifying a truly musical expression.

“Both High School Concert Choir and Junior High Choir performed a set of contrasting choral selections for three OMEA adjudicators,” Korte said. “Both choirs performed at such a high level of excellence and choral artistry. I could not be prouder of every single student and their investment, work ethic, dedication, and attention to detail.”

“This is a huge accomplishment for both choirs,” she added. “It was also a joy and blessing to have the Lincolnview Concert Choir perform at the atate level this year,” Korte added.

Korte offered a special thank you to choral accompanist Annette Hoverman for her expertise and assistance with the choral program.

The state plaque earned by the Concert Choir will be engraved and added to Lincolnview’s OMEA State wall in the choir room.