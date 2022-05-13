ODOT lists highway projects in VW County

VW independent staff

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County during the remainder of May and into early June. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Grill Road/Kear Road/Bonnewitz Avenue between Dutch John Road and Flagler Street in the city of Van Wert will be restricted to local traffic only beginning Monday, May 23, for approximately three weeks for sanitary line replacement. The project has been delayed by a week and traffic will be restricted to one lane periodically from John Brown to Washington Street through October. The project includes resurfacing and shoulder widening between John Brown Road and U.S. 127/Washington Street.

U.S 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road will close Wednesday, June 1, for approximately 60 days to construct a roundabout at the intersection.

U.S. 127, just south of County Line Road, five miles north of the roundabout will also close June 1 for a bridge deck replacement.

In addition, State Route 49 between Wren-Landeck Road and Sheets Road over Twenty-seven Mile Creek, south of the village of Wren, remains closed while crews replace the bridge. The project should be complete in August.