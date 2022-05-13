Recap: Lancers win, Cougars edge Kenton

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 7 Parkway 6 (eight innings)

Ashlyn Price drove in the winning run in the eighth inning and No. 3 seed Lincolnview survived a scare with a 7-6 win over No. 6 seed Parkway in the Division IV sectional finals on Thursday.

Sydney Fackler pitched five innings during Thursday’s Division IV sectional champioship game against Parkway. Hanna Young/file photo

The Lancers led 2-0 after two innings but Parkway rallied with a five-run third inning.

Addysen Stevens finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Price drove in a pair of runs. Braxton Sherrick had two hits, including a home run. Taylor Post pitched the first three innings, then Sydney Fackler came in and pitched the remainder of the game, allowing just three hits and striking out two.

Lincolnview will play Crestview in the de facto NWC championship game at 5 p.m. today, then will host New Bremen in the district semifinals on Tuesday.

Baseball

Van Wert 6 Kenton 5

Van Wert scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and held on to defeat Kenton 6-5 at Russell Fisher Field on Thursday.

Trailing 5-3, Luke Wessell tripled in AJ Proffitt and Briston Wise, then scored on what proved to be a game winning single by Damon McCracken.

A first inning home run by Ethan Rupert scored Kaiden Bates and gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead, then Van Wert added a run in the fourth. Four of Kenton’s runs came in the top of the fifth.

Van Wert (10-7, 5-3 WBL) will host Bath at 5 p.m. today.

Lincolnview 7 Minster 1

MINSTER — Dane Ebel allowed four hits, struck out 14 and drove in a pair of runs to lead No. 4 Lincolnview to a 7-1 win over Minster on Thursday.

Carson Fox had two hits and two RBIs and Landon Price scored a pair of runs for the Lancers, who improved to 16-4 on the season.

Lincolnview will host Pandora-Gilboa at 11 on Saturday, followed by Parkway at 1.