Spirit EMS to celebrate 15 year anniversary

VW independent staff and submitted information

GREENVILLE — As the nation celebrates National EMS Week May 16-21, Spirit EMS is publicly inviting the community to their celebration of 15 years of service to western Ohio and eastern Indiana.

Owners Brian K. Hathaway and Aaron L. Guthrie have extended an invitation to the entire community to join the Spirit family for a celebration from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at their main office located at 5484 S. State Route 49, Greenville.

Spirit EMS will celebrate 15 years with fun and educational activities on Sunday. Photo submitted

The event will feature food trucks and numerous family-friendly activities.

Starting at 1 p.m., aircraft from CareFlight and MedFlight will be on hand followed by a vehicle extrication demonstration by the Greenville City Fire Department. A DJ will be on site throughout the afternoon and at 2 p.m. the high school Taiko drummers from Mississinawa Valley will perform.

Starting at 2:30 p.m., there will be the opportunity for children of all ages to enjoy a petting zoo put together by members of the Greenville FFA. Complimentary bouncy houses, kids’ games, and face painting will also be available. Also featured will be a “Smash an Ambulance” event, where people can donate to the Cancer Association of Darke County and make their mark using a sledgehammer to bust up a retired ambulance.

From 2:30-5 p.m., Spirit personnel will give tours of its main facility and its up-and-coming community and education center. There will be a video highlighting the past 15 years, pictures from the staffs’ out-of-state deployments; and information highlighting the EMS and community education program along with information on employment opportunities. There will also be door prizes and giveaways.

Starting out initially with a fleet of five vehicles and eight employees, Spirit now serves with nearly 100 employees and over 50 vehicles from its six locations including Celina, Greenville, Houston, Sidney, and Van Wert, in Ohio as well as Liberty, Indiana.