Three cars were damaged in a crash at Wren-Landeck and Glenmore Roads, between Ohio City and Wren. The accident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday and injuries were reported. A third car was parked in a driveway and was unoccupied. Ohio City, Wren, Willshire and Van Wert emergency responders were on the scene. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent