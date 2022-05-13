WBL track winners: Van Wert, O-G

VW independent sports

Van Wert cruised to the Western Buckeye League boys’ track and field title while Ottawa-Glandorf won the girls’ title by the slimmest of margins.

The 2022 WBL meet was held at Van Wert High School Wednesday and Friday.

The 4×200 relay team of Connor Pratt, Nate Phillips, Nate Jackson and Trey Laudick won with a time of 1:30.34, and the 4×400 team of Laudick, Phillips, Gage Springer and Pratt won in 3:24.97.

The 4×800 team of Gage Wannemacher, Rylan Miller, Springer and Hunter Sherer finished second (8:10.63), as did the 4×100 team of Keldyn Bill, Phillips, Gage Stemen and Jackson (44.54).

Pratt won the 400 meter dash (49.76) and finished second in the 200 meter dash (22.9), while Springer won the 800 meter run in 2:01.33. Nate Phillips won the high jump title (6-01).

As a team, the Cougars finished with 119.5 points to easily outdistance runner-up Shawnee (94) and third place finisher Celina (55).

On the girls’ side, Mia Rager was Van Wert’s lone champion, finishing first in the long jump (16-08.75). Kendra Deehring was the runner-up in the 100 meter dash (13.14) along with the 4×200 team (Deehring, Macy Johnson, Danesha Branson and Sofi Houg, 1:47.76) and the 4×400 team (Johnson, Deehring, Branson and Houg, 4:09.70).

Ottawa-Glandorf edged Celina for the girls’ title, 100.5-100. Van Wert finished fifth with 50 team points.