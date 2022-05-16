These ominous clouds suddenly blew into Van Wert County late Saturday afternoon. This picture was taken on Wren Landeck Road, about one mile east of Mendon Road, or about four miles south of Van Wert. High winds downed at least several trees around the county and created mini dust storms on area fields. There were no confirmed local reports of funnel clouds or tornado touchdowns. Parts of surrounding counties received heavy rainfall from the same storm system. Photo courtesy of Zach Profit