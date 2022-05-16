Lancers, Cougars enjoy weekend wins

VW independent sports

Lincolnview earned a pair of baseball victories on Saturday while Van Wert shut down Delphos Jefferson.

Lincolnview 15 Pandora-Gilboa 8

Lincolnview 3 Parkway 0

No. 4 Lincolnview rallied from a 3-0 first inning deficit to defeat Pandora-Gilboa 15-8 on Saturday.

The Lancers scored five runs in the second inning, including a two-RBI single by Jack Dunlap, After a three run fourth and two more in the fifth, Lincolnview added five runs in the sixth, including an inside-the-park home run by Austin Bockrath.

Bockrath and Dane Ebel each finished with three RBIs, while Price, Cole Binkley and Dunlap each drove in a pair of runs.

In the second game of the day, Price and Keegan Farris combined to hold Parkway to one hit in a 3-0 victory.

Price struck out six in two innings while Farris fanned three and allowed a hit in five innings of work. All three of Lincolnview’s runs came in the fifth inning – a two-RBI double by Caden Hanf and an RBI single by Evan Miller.

Parkway’s lone hit was a fourth inning single by Bryce Stearns.

The Lancers (18-4) are scheduled to host Kalida at 5 p.m. today.

Van Wert 16 Delphos Jefferson 0 (five innings)

DELPHOS — Briston Wise pitched a complete game one hitter and Brylen Parker drove in five runs to lead Van Wert to a five inning 16-0 win over Delphos Jefferson on Saturday.

Wise struck out six and walked two and gave a up third inning double to Jacob Simmons.

Van Wert led 2-0 entering the fourth, then added six runs, including a three-run triple by Parker. Eight more runs were scored in the fifth, including an RBI double by Parker.

Josh Reichert and TJ Stoller each had two RBIs for the Cougars (12-7).

Van Wert will host Coldwater at 5 p.m. today.