Crestview school board to meet tonight

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Fall and winter sports coaches will be hired during Monday night’s meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education meeting.

Among the other items on the agenda: approval of the district’s new strategic plan, approval of new student handbooks and the purchase of four new buses.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room. A reception for retiring staff members will be held at 5:30 p.m.