DeWine postpones execution until 2025

VW independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delayed the upcoming execution of a death row inmate on Friday.

Kareem Jackson was scheduled to be executed September 15. The new date of execution has been moved to December 10, 2025. It’s the fourth delay dating back to 2019.

DeWine delayed the execution due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Jackson has been on death row since 1997 for his role in two execution style killings in Columbus.