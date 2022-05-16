James V. Worthington Sr.

Mr. James V. Worthington, Sr., after being lovingly attended to by his family, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday, May 14, 2022.

James Worthington

Jim was born on Sep 3, 1931 to Mr. & Mrs. Virgil “Jack” Worthington (Lenora Greenwade). He married the love of his life, Jeanne (Faulkner) Worthington May 9, 1952, and they celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary before her death May 10, 2011.

They had five children – three daughters, Jeanna Worthington and her family, Kimberly L. Rowe and Tara J. (d. Mark W.) Schannen, their children Niall and Madeline Schannen; Janet (Robert L., Sr.) Galloway and her family, Rachel L Davis, her children Elijah and Eden Davis, Robby L. Galloway and his children Kortnie, Jaxson, Jaelen Galloway and Jordan E. Galloway; Judge Jill T. Worthington (fiancé Dr. Craig Hanson) and her family Zachary J.R. and Lauren E. Leatherman; two sons, James Worthington, Jr. and his family, Lisa M. Young, Jaryd (Amber) Worthington McGuire and their children, Jaryd (JJ) and Zoey McGuire, Nicolette J. Worthington, Jerry S. Worthington and his family, Jesicca (Bruce) Luersman and their children, Tristan, Bryce, and Arabella; Jacqueline P. Worthington & Angelique M. (Stuart) Quakenbush and their child Braylin.

Other survivors include his half-sister Dorothy Louise (d.James) Reeves and her family of Urbana.

He retired 20 years ago after more than 50 years of service to Ford Motor Co. in Lima, starting that career at the Sandusky plant. He brought his seniority with him and had more years of service than the plant was old at the time of his retirement, ending his career there as a skilled tradesman, gauge setter and inspector.

He cherished his wife and family above all else, and was also proud of his other accomplishments over his lifetime of accumulating land as well as being a collector of all things, and taking flight lessons with the Tuskegee Airmen was a personal achievement.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving with the 101st Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell Kentucky. He loved to share with all his family that while in the service, on the day that he and Mom married all of the church bells in the town rang out, and to them that was a sign from God that their union was blessed.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.