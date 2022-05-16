Lillian L. Hall

Lillian L. Hall, 96, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Lillian Hall

She was born on February 26, 1926, in Indianapolis, the daughter of John W. and Cora D. (Helms) Pate, who both preceded her in death. Lillian and her family came to Van Wert when she was a child.

Surviving are her daughter, Kathy L. (John Eugene) White of Van Wert, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Hall in 1994; sons, Steven Charles Hall in 2020, and Jeffrey L. Hall in 2022; brothers, Glenn L. Pate and Clifford D. Pate, and a sister, Edna Pate Bank.

Lillian was buried next to her husband in Woodland Cemetery during a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.