Tennis: Fast off to district as No. 3 seed

VW independent sports

LIMA — Van Wert’s Jace Fast finished as the No. 3 seed heading into this week’s Division II district tennis tournament at Port Clinton.

During sectional play at UNOH on Saturday, Fast lost to St. Marys Memorial’s Joey Vanderhorst 7-5, 6-4, but came back to defeat Lima Central Catholic’s Max Gaumier 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 to secure the third seed.

District competition is scheduled for Thursday and Saturday at the VonThron-Hablitzel Tennis Center at Port Clinton High School.