This semi-truck slammed into a home on Sunset Drive, just off U.S. 127 shortly before 4:30 a.m. this morning. Initial calls had it as a possible lightning strike but upon arrival it was discovered the truck and trailer had veered off the road, struck a power pole and a tree before hitting the house. The truck driver, not a Van Wert resident, was taken to Van Wert Health for treatment of minor injuries. The homeowner was uninjured. The Van Wert Police Deparment, Van Wert Fire and EMS, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, AEP and Hague Towing were at the scene. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent