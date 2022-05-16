Vearl “Whitey” Ellis

Vearl “Whitey” Ellis, 93, of Van Wert passed away at 8:05 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Vancrest Healthcare.

He was born October 7, 1928, in Mercer County, the son of Harry and Ada (Smith) Ellis, who both preceded him in death. On September 3, 1948 he married the love of his life, Lois L. Gallant, September 3, 1948, and she survives him.

He is also survived by two daughters, Marcia (Tim) Moody and Linda (Ron) Wells and grandchildren, T. Anson (Laura) Moody, Brendon (Kylee) Moody, Kevin Linton, Ashley (Jason Horstman) Wells, Angela (Jesse) Wiseman; three sisters, Betty (Doc-deceased) Schroder, Dorothy (Dean-deceased) Nonamaker, Margie (Russ) Poor and eight great-grandchildren.

He was prreceded him in death by a son, Vernon Ellis, December 4, 1989. Vernons wife, Cheryl also survives. Two sisters and four brothers also preceded him in death.

In 1945 Vearl went to work for the New York Central Railroad and in 1946 he was drafted into the U. S. Army. He served with the 8th Army in Japan and took jump training and was then assigned as a paratrooper/medic with the 11th Airborne Division. Returning to civilian life he took employment for a few years with Reynolds Paper in Celina. He returned to Van Wert and was employed with the former Continental Can Company for 42 years. During this time in his life he also worked at Hilly Cordells Open Air Market.

Vearl loved raising roses, spending time with his family, feeding the birds and collecting scale models of old cars. In their earlier years the family went camping and traveled over most of the United States. Vearl was also a member of the Ohio City United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. Friends and relatives will be received from 2-6 p.m. Thursday May 19, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to services on Friday. Burial will follow at Scott Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: donors choice.