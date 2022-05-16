VWHS to host graduation this Sunday

VW independent and submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has announced that the school will be hold its graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 at 2 p.m. this Sunday, May 22, in the high school gymnasium.

Parking is available in both the west parking lots (high school and middle school). Open entrances at the school are the high school main and gym entrances, and the middle school gym entrance. Doors will open to the public at 1 p.m.

Tickets will be collected at the door for family members to attend graduation.