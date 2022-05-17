Baseball: Cougars win, No. 3 Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Van Wert 9 Coldwater 6

Kaden Shaffer and Brylen Parker each had two RBIs to help Van Wert to a 9-6 Senior Night victory over Coldwater at Russell Fisher Field on Monday.

Luke Wessell beats the throw during Monday’s game against Coldwater. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Shaffter doubled in TJ Stoller for a 2-1 lead in the second inning, then singled home Stoller in the third to increase the lead to 5-1. Parker had a two-RBI double in the fourth, scoring AJ Proffitt and Luke Wessell, giving Van Wert an 8-4 lead.

In the fifth inning, Turner Witten singled home Shaffer for the final margin.

Josh Reichert, Sam Houg and Wessell combined to strike out six Coldwater batters, while allowing nine hits.

Van Wert (13-7) will play at Antwerp at 5 p.m. today.

Kalida 9 Lincolnview 5

Kalida defeated No. 3 Lincolnview 9-5 in the regular season finale on Monday.

No game information was available.

The Lancers will host Ada or Spencerville in the Division IV sectional finals at 5 p.m. Thursday.