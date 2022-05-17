Dirty Deeds…

The Niswonger Spring roster of shows completed with a blockbuster May including Blue Man Group and Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone.

Over 2000 people made Van Wert their destination for a good time. In a recent survey of Van Wert Live concertgoers, 100 percent of respondents told us they would return to Van Wert for entertainment. Of those responding, 98 percent said the show enhanced their mood for the better.

The mission of the Van Wert Live team is to provide entertainment experiences that are so good they demand a return. We are hearing good things that we are delivering on that purpose. That fact doesn’t bring us rest as much as it spurs the Board and Staff onward to create opportunities to engage an audience that we are yet to see. As it pertains to being entertained, we have a “no one left behind” philosophy. And that is the perfect transition for a shout-out for Feel Good Fridays in Fountain Park.

We set our sights on Downtown Van Wert where we take the music to the streets for Peony Festival weekend. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, Dirty Deeds Xtreme AC/DC Tribute will light up the night with two high-energy shows, complete with exciting stage props and non-stop action. The first show is a dedication to the Bon Scott era and the second show is a tribute to the Brian Johnson era. This dual “look-alike show” is the only AC/DC tribute that actually changes costumes and transforms from Bon Scott to Brian Johnson.

Dirty Deeds Xtreme AC/DC Tribute will light up the night June 3 at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert.

As they rifle through one iconic AC/DC hit after another, the crowd is sure to be on their feet, moving to the beat and singing along with every song! Dirty Deeds has spot-on perfection of Bon’s voice, and international guitar virtuoso “Freddy DeMarco” as Angus Young’s character, played with the accuracy of the album versions while showing all the crazy energy of a “young” Angus.

What would a tribute to the early years of AC/DC be without bagpipes? Yes, that’s right, singer and Bon Scott impersonator John Welch will play the pipes to accurately reproduce the famous song “It’s A Long Way To The Top If you Want To Rock and Roll.” This fun-filled first set is loaded with all the details to recreate an authentic AC/DC experience.

But wait, it’s not over yet – there’s still another complete show to unleash. Suspense is again created as Hells Bell begins to toll and emerges from the shadows while lowering toward the stage. This marks the beginning of our tribute to the Brian Johnson era of AC/DC that will leave the audience literally spellbound.

The Van Wert Live roster is dynamically growing at vanwertlive.com.