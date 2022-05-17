Crestview Bd. honors retirees, handles personnel matters

Crestview staff members Lori Waltz, Mary Kay Barnes, Cheryl Hoover and David Springer are retiring at the end of the current school year. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Personnel matters made up the majority of the agenda during Monday night’s brief meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education.

The board honored four retiring employees – Mary Kay Barnes, Cheryl Hoover, David Springer and Lori Waltz – with a reception held before the meeting. All four are retiring at the end of the current school year and each was given a plaque.

The board accepted several resignations, all effective at the end of the school year, including Melissa Miller, athletic department secretary; Allyson Buzard, fiscal administrative assistant; Nicole Kirkpatrick, middle school/high school art teacher, and Sandra Grooms, school nurse.

Amanda Lichtle was hired as fiscal administrative assistant and was given a two year contract.

A number of supplemental fall and winter sports coaching contracts were approved by the board, including James Lautzenheiser, head football coach; Jeremy Best, head golf; John Dowler, head soccer; Tammy Gregory, head volleyball, Randy Grandstaff, head cross country; Doug Etzler, head boys basketball; Mark Gregory, head girls basketball, and Jake Sawmiller, head wrestling.

Other supplemental contracts approved by the board include Tina LaTurner, cross country assistant; Doug Etzler, middle school cross country, basketball mini Knights; Jacob Harmon, Dylan Henry, Colton Royer, junior varsity football; Terrin Contreras, freshmen football; Luke Gerardot, Chris Roop, Tom Riggenbach, middle school football; Kristy Bagley, volleyball assistant; Rachel Alvarez, junior varsity volleyball; Bethany Balliet, eighth grade volleyball; Mitchell Rickard, golf assistant; Aaron LaTurner, wrestling assistant; Brandon Tobias, middle school wrestling; Steven Rickard, boys basketball assistant; Greg Rickard, junior varsity boys basketball; Spencer Rolsten, freshmen boys basketball; Dan Miller, boys eighth grade basketball; Jeremy Best, girls basketball assistant; Meghan Lautzenheiser, junior varsity girls basketball; Emily Rollins, eighth grade girls basketball; Bill McCoy, seventh grade girls basketball.

Derick Dealey, Kory Lichtensteiger, Levi Orsbon and Ben Schamp were approved as volunteer football coaches; Dealey, Ray Etzler and Frank Minnig as volunteer boys basketball coaches; Meagan Fokker, soccer and Luke Feasel, wrestling.

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf noted that Spring, 2023 supplemental coaching contracts will be on the June agenda.

Non-athletic supplemental contracts were approved for Jason Lozer, band; Danille Hancock, chorus, musical director; DC trip advisor, James Lautzenheiser; Ali Sawmiller, FCCLA advisor; Tessa Cochrane, government trip advisor; Doug Grooms, musical assistant; Deanna Ray, Crestview Honor Society; Kristie McCormick, Ali Sawmiller, prom/class advisor coordinators; Kristie McCormick, Meghan Lautzenheiser, public relations; Shelby Walters, high school scholastic bowl; Sandy Brooms, middle school scholastic bowl; Mimi Myers, student council advisor; Mike Bowen, Ericka Gibson, Aimee Bassett, Samantha Recker, Cindy Tinnel, sophomore class advisors, and Jessie Arnold, Jeff Bagley, Doug Etzler, Steven Rickard, Zach Rosenback, Ben Schamp, junior class advisors.

Board members learned a new video Portrait of a Graduate video was shot. Lindsay Breese, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, fourth grader Mara Myers and sixth grader Graylie Grose talked to the board about the video, which will be ready by this fall.

The board also approved the new district strategic plan and a quote of $66,370 for an ADA-compliant bleacher section and ramp at the athletic complex.

“It’s not like we were going rudderless, we’ve always been focused as a school district but this has it on paper that we can say every time we make a decision, this hits a goal category,” board member Brad Perrot said of the new strategic plan. “I do appreciate the effort that was put in, it was phenomenal.”

In the business the board approved:

all handbooks for the 2022-2023 school year.

overnight trips for the cross country team to Dogwood Lane Lodge, Logan, August 1-3, the boys basketball team to the University of Findlay June 10-12, FFA officers to Grandville, Michigan, June 27-29.

an agreement for onside physical therapy services from Van Wert Health.

the purchase of four school buses.

The board also accepted a $318.34 donation from the Bertha Rothacker Eye Fund of the Van Wert County Foundation for a student’s accessibility needs.

The next regular meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be 6 p.m. Monday, June 20, in the multipurpose room.