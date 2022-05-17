Eric McCracken named as Grand Marshal

VW independent staff and submitted information

A local businessman with deep ties to the community has been named as the Grand Marshal of this year’s Peony Festival parade.

Eric McCracken (front, center) will serve as Grand Marshal of this year’s Peony Festival parade. Photo submitted

Eric McCracken, owner of Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, will lead the parade, which is scheduled to begin at at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4 in downtown Van Wert.

McCracken is a past recipient of the Community Champion Award, designed to honor a person or entity that exhibits exemplary service to the community over time to strengthen Van Wert County and improve the lives of residents.

He has received the Ray Miller Award, presented by the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce and has served as president Van Wert Youth Baseball. McCracken has also served on several community boards, including as past president of the YMCA board, Youth for Christ Board, president of the First United Methodist Pre-School Board, First United Methodist Administrative Board and Salvation Army Board. Most recently, he served as co-chairman of the Eggerss Stadium Renovation Committee. His favorite effort is Toss-A-Toy.

McCracken and his wife Melody have four sons. Ryan works at One Resource Group in Fort Wayne, Jalen is a senior at the University of St. Francis Fort Wayne, Damon is a junior at Van Wert High School and Griffin is a freshman at Van Wert.