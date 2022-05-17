Random Thoughts: an oddity, 37 Ks, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around a co-championship, a quirk in baseball tournament scheduling, girls state wrestling, and more than three dozen strikeouts by a pitcher in a single game.

NWC co-champs

Congratulations to Lincolnview and Crestview, 2022 NWC softball co-champions.

Crestview’s season is over and while it wasn’t the ending the Knights had hoped for (regular season and tournament) it was a very successful season. For Lincolnview, it’s the second straight NWC championship, not an easy task in the NWC.

An oddity

Our friend Kevin Wannemacher pointed this out and it’s something I haven’t seen before.

Patrick Henry’s baseball team could advance all the way to the state tournament, yet not have to leave Hamler until then. Patrick Henry is hosting the district and regional tournaments and the Patriots are the No. 2 seed.

If Patrick Henry wins the sectional title and district championship, the Patriots would continue on at home in the regionals. In theory, five tournament games could be played at home before the state tournament in Akron.

Girls wrestling

In a press release issued on Monday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced that its inaugural girls wrestling state tournament in March of next year will be held alongside the three divisions of the boys wrestling state tournament at the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University.



The schedule will remain a three-day, five session event, held Friday through Sunday, March 10-12, and it will continue to be a double-elimination tournament for the boys and girls. The OHSAA is determining where adjustments need to be made to the time schedule and other aspects of the state tournament.

More details are expected in the coming months.

37 strikeouts

How’s this for an eye-popping accomplishment?

A sophomore softball pitcher named Sydney Scapin pitched 17 innings in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal game last week and struck out 37 batters, which tied a state record. She didn’t get the win, but her team, Pensacola West Florida, won the game 4-3. The first 16 innings were scoreless, then Bishop Kenny scored three runs in the top of the 17th. However, West Florida scored four runs in the bottom of the 17th for the win.

The game featured 481 pitches and took nearly four hours to complete.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.