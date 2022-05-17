VWACCB to perform at Fountain Park

VW independent staff and submitted information

As a kickoff to Memorial Day weekend, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present a free concert in the band shell of Fountain Park in Van Wert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27.

The Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will perform at Fountain Park May 27. File photo

The concert will include patriotic selections Let Freedom Ring, Echoes of the Civil War, Van Wert American Legion Band March, God Bless America, and God Bless the U.S.A. Other selections will include music of the Ukrainian Nation Anthem and Beautiful Savior.

Area military personnel and veterans will also be honored with a Salute To America’s Finest.

In the event of inclement weather the concert will be held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Auditorium. Please listen to 99.7 WKSD/WERT 1220AM/104.3FM or visit the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band Facebook page for updates.

The band is directed by Richard Sherrick and has members from Van Wert, Ohio City, Delphos, Convoy, Chat, Middle Point, Coldwater, Defiance, Spencerville, Celina and Rockford.

The band will also be providing music for the Ohio City American Legion Memorial Day Ceremonies at 10 a.m. Monday May 30.