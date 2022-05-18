Lincolnview Elementary transformed into a wax museum

Lincolnview Elementary fourth graders were able to share their knowledge of important historical figures on Tuesday. The students worked on their projects for weeks. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

With the school year winding down, fourth grade students at Lincolnview Elementary took advantage of an opportunity to learn more about historical people in history while sharing that knowledge with other students at the school, along with parents.

The fourth grade classes of Marla Kemler, Christie Wendel and Matt Alessandrini hosted the fifth annual “wax museum” in the Lincolnview Elementary gymnasium on Tuesday. Students were dressed up as their chosen historical figure and shared handmade frames with important information. In addition, they verbally shared what they learned and knew about their chosen character.

According to Kemler, Tuesday’s showcase had been in the works for several weeks.

“Students had to fill in a survey of their top three choices of whom they wanted to do for the wax museum,” Kemler explained. “Right before Easter they received their books and some of them started on their books right away, which was really great. They had to read their book and from there they had a packet to fill in that had facts about their (the character’s) childhood, adulthood and accomplishments, then after that we began to write a five paragraph essay and they did wonderfully on that.”

“Each teacher then helped them create their frames and had to find pictures that went along with their person, then this past couple of weeks they had to memorize at least a one minute speech for today’s wax museum.”

Students in grades 1-3 and 5-6 took turns seeing and learning more about the historical characters.

“It’s fun for the students coming up because they get to see what they get to do,” Kemler said. “The third graders are really excited and can’t wait to do this next year.”

Figures depicted in the wax museum spanned a time period from the American Revolution and colonial times including Paul Revere and George Washington, to the 1980s and well beyond, including entertainers such as Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton and Lucille Ball, and sports stars such as Babe Ruth and Michael Jordan.

“We have a new project this year, Joan of Ark, which was fun for me because I did not really know much about her, so that was a really interesting project,” Kemler said. “The students have done a wonderful job and they take so much pride in it. We’re really proud of them.”

Kemler added the project fits in with the district’s academic standards.