Muni Court Amnesty Day is this Friday

VW independent staff

A reminder that Van Wert Municipal Court will host a Warrant Amnesty Day this Friday, May 20, in two separate sessions. The first session will begin at 9 a.m. and the second will start at 1 p.m.

The Van Wert Municipal Court Warrant Amnesty Day will allow individuals with misdemeanor traffic or criminal arrest warrants to return to the court without being arrested in exchange for updated contact information and an agreement to complete and comply with any court orders.

Any individual with a misdemeanor warrant issued by the Van Wert Municipal Court is eligible for warrant amnesty. Warrants for both traffic and criminal cases, warrants issued for failure to appear and warrants issued for failure to comply with probation are all eligible. Felony warrants and warrants from other courts are not eligible for amnesty.

The court is located at 102 East Main St., Van Wert.

There is an active warrant list of all Van Wert Municipal Court warrants at https://www.vwmc.org/warrants/.