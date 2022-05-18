Treasurer sends out real estate tax bills

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Treasurer’s Office has completed the bills for the second half collection of 2021 real estate taxes and they have been sent out via mail.

The due date for this billing is July 13. The Treasurer’s Office is open on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. until -5 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday 8:30 a.m. utnil 4 p.m.

The office accepts payments in the form of check, cashier’s check, money order and credit or debit cards. A 2.5 percent fee will be charged for all card payments by the credit card processor and an electronic check payment is available for a fee of $1.50. Property owners can pay up to ten parcels for a single fee with an account and routing number with the electronic check.

Those who wish to pay in cash should take their bill in its entirety, along with payment, to The First Bank of Berne, next to Walmart. The First Bank of Berne will take payments through the due date of July 13. Partial payments will not be accepted.

Credit card, debit card, and electronic check payments may be made online by visiting the county website at www.vanwertcountyohio.gov and clicking on Treasurer’s Office then clicking on Payment Options. Payment by phone is an option as well by calling 844.419.0200. Anyone paying by phone will need the parcel number, which is located on the bill.

Questions about real estate tax bills can be answered by telephone, 419-238,5177 during the above business hours.