VW independent baseball, softball roundup

VW independent sports

Baseball

Crestview 10 Waynesfield-Goshen 0 (six innings)

CONVOY – Hunter Jones hit an inside-the-park home run and finished with three RBIs and No. 5 seed Crestview defeated No. 13 seed Waynesfield-Goshen 10-0 in six innings in a Division IV sectional semifinal matchup on Tuesday.

The round tripper by Jones came in the bottom of the third and scored Carson Hunter and Bryson Penix, making the score 4-0. Hunter also drove in three runs, including an RBI double that scored Nate Litchle in the third and a fourth inning two-RBI single that plated Ayden Lichtensteiger and Lichtle.

On the mound, Preston Kreischer kept the Tigers at bay, allowing just two hits while striking out seven and walking two.

The Knights (12-6) are scheduled to play No. 3 seed Lima Central Catholic for the sectional title at 5 p.m. Thursday in Lima.

Antwerp 20 Van Wert 8 (six innings)

ANTWERP — No. 15 Antwerp scored 10 runs in the sixth and defeated Van Wert 20-8 on Tuesday.

The Archers hit six home runs in the game, including two apiece by Chase Clark and Luke Krouse and one each by Hunter Sproles and Reid Lichty. Clark finished with three hits, five RBIs and three runs scored.

Damon McCracken had a three run homer in the fifth, scoring Dierks Knoch and Luke Wessell. He finished with four RBIs, while Brylen Parker drove in a pair of runs.

The Cougars (13-8) will travel to Bryan to face the No. 3 seed Golden Bears in the Division II sectional finals at 5 p.m. Friday.

Softball

Lincolnview 12 New Bremen 2

WAPAKONETA — No. 3 seed Lincolnview pulled away to defeat No. 10 seed New Bremen 12-2 in the Division IV district semifinals at Wapakoneta on Tuesday.

Game information was not available.

The win puts the Lancers in the district title game against No. 3 seed Fort Recovery at 5 p.m. Friday in Wapakoneta.