Best honored…

Crestview Local Schools recently recognized senior Ethan Best for his creation of the Portrait of a Graduate competency icons. Ethan worked with the district design team and took their ideas and was able to create five icons. The district will use these icons to help showcase the competencies: Innovative Thinker, Interpersonal Communicator, Integrity Driven Decision Maker, Informed Citizen, and Invested Worker. Best worked on the project during his independent art study and on his own time. Photo submitted