BK bomb scare…

Van Wert police and firefighters were on the scene at and around Burger King at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, after two men in a new white Cavalier pulled up and made the comment “good luck finding the pipe bomb” to an employee who was outside. The men left southbound on Ohio 118. According to Chief Doug Weigle, police and firefighters checked the business and no bomb was found, and video surveillance showed no one matching the description entering the restaurant. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent