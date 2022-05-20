AAA: Memorial Day holiday weekend travel to be heavy

Travel industry giant AAA believes 2022 Memorial Day holiday travel, May 26-30, will return to pre-pandemic levels in Ohio and nationwide. Ohio Department of Transportation photo

VW independent staff and submitted information

Despite record high gas prices, the unofficial start to summer will be a busy one this year as travel industry giant AAA predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend, an increase of 8.3 percent over 2021, bringing travel volumes almost in line with those in 2017.

That includes a projected 1.5 million Ohioans who will travel during the extended holiday weekend, Thursday, May 26, through Monday, May 30.

“Memorial Day is always a good predictor of what’s to come for summer travel,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Based on our projections, summer travel isn’t just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed ‘R&R’ in the coming months.”

The majority of holiday travelers, 34.9 million Americans will travel by car, which could lead to travel congestion. Drivers will encounter the longest travel delays before the holiday weekend, particularly during the afternoons on Thursday, May 26 and Friday, May 27.

A heavier than normal law enforcement presence is expected on Ohio roadways and beyond, with officers looking for OVI, speed and other crash causing violations.

Air travel volume, which began to rally last Thanksgiving, will hit levels just shy of 2019 with three million people expected to take to the skies this Memorial Day weekend.