Baseball: Lancers, Knights in one-run games

VW independent sports

A seventh inning rally kept Lincolnview’s baseball season alive, while the Crestview Knights lost a pitcher’s duel to state ranked Lima Central Catholic.

Lincolnview 2 Spencerville 1

It didn’t come easy, but Lincolnview earned a sectional championship on Thursday.

The top seeded and third ranked Lancers got by upset minded Spencerville 2-1, scoring on a pair of seventh inning runs in the Division IV sectional finals at Lincolnview High School.

Spencerville (8-17) scored a run in the top of the first and led 1-0 until the bottom of the seventh, when Evan Miller scored on an interference call to tie the game 1-1. Dane Ebel then won it with a walk-off single that plated Caden Hanf.

Landon Price allowed just two hits and struck out 10, while walking just one. Spencerville’s Carter Ringwald allowed six hits while striking out four and walking four and scored the only run for the Bearcats.

The Lancers (19-5) will play Perry in the district semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Coldwater.

Lima Central Catholic 1 Crestview 0

LIMA — No. 5 seed Crestview’s season came to an end with a 1-0 loss to No. 3 seed and ninth-ranked Lima Central Catholic in the Division IV sectional finals on Thursday.

The game’s only run came with two outs in the first inning, when Jacob Lauck singled in Carson Parker. Lauck and Quintel Peoples each had a pair of hits and accounted for all four of Lima Central Catholic’s hits.

Ayden Lichtensteiger had two of Crestview’s three hits, while Bryson Penix had the other.

Carson Hunter struck out six batters while walking four. Billy Bourk struck out seven Crestview batters and two walks.

The Knights finished the season 12-7.