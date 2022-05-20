Downtown VW streets to close for events

VW independent staff

Several downtown Van Wert streets will close for the upcoming Peony Festival. Setup will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2, and the following streets will be closed to traffic:

Jefferson St., from E. Main St. to Crawford St.

Central Avenue from Jefferson St. to Washington St.

Main St., from W. Main St. to Town Creek Bridge on Main St.

The Peony Festival parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. The parade route will begin at the intersection of E. Main St. and Cherry St. (YWCA), and will go west on Main St., and end at W. Main St. and Burt St.

In addition, S. Jefferson St. from Main St. to Central Ave will be closed from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, for the Black Mark Mafia charity concert for Portal 2:20 Teen Center in Fountain Park.