Lancers wins back-to-back district titles

VW independent sports

WAPAKONETA — No. 3 seed Lincolnview exploded for six runs in the seventh inning and the Lancers captured a Division IV district championship and a spot in next week’s regional with a 10-5 victory over No. 4 seed Fort Recovery on Friday.

It’s the second consecutive year the Lancers (22-4) have qualified for the round of 16.

Taylor Post led Lincolnview with three RBIs, while Addysen Stevens and Andi Webb each drove in a pair of runs. Makayla Jackman, Kendall Bollenbacher and Stevens each scored two runs, while Zadria King finished with a team high three hits.

A late surge gave Lincolnview a 10-5 win over Fort Recovery in the Division IV district championship game on Friday. The Lancers will play in the regionals for the second straight season. Photo submitted

Taylor Post pitched the first five innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on 10 hits with a pair of strikeouts. Sydney Fackler pitched the remaining two innings and was credited with the win.

Fort Recovery held a 2-0 lead after the first inning but Lincolnview answered with four runs in the third inning, only to see the Indians tie the game 4-4 with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Lincolnview will play Mohawk in the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Clyde High School. Mohawk advanced with an 11-6 win over Plymouth.