Lancers wins back-to-back district titles
VW independent sports
WAPAKONETA — No. 3 seed Lincolnview exploded for six runs in the seventh inning and the Lancers captured a Division IV district championship and a spot in next week’s regional with a 10-5 victory over No. 4 seed Fort Recovery on Friday.
It’s the second consecutive year the Lancers (22-4) have qualified for the round of 16.
Taylor Post led Lincolnview with three RBIs, while Addysen Stevens and Andi Webb each drove in a pair of runs. Makayla Jackman, Kendall Bollenbacher and Stevens each scored two runs, while Zadria King finished with a team high three hits.
Taylor Post pitched the first five innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on 10 hits with a pair of strikeouts. Sydney Fackler pitched the remaining two innings and was credited with the win.
Fort Recovery held a 2-0 lead after the first inning but Lincolnview answered with four runs in the third inning, only to see the Indians tie the game 4-4 with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Lincolnview will play Mohawk in the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Clyde High School. Mohawk advanced with an 11-6 win over Plymouth.
POSTED: 05/20/22 at 10:12 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports