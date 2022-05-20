Van Wert ECC, HS receiving grant funds

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Early Childhood Center and Van Wert High School are among 98 schools in 27 counties awarded grant funds to help improve the overall safety and security of their buildings.

The Early Childhood Center will receive $96,511.95 to implement safety upgrades from Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program, while Van Wert High School will receive $35,266.20.

According to a press release from Governor Mike DeWine’s office, funds may be used to cover expenses associated with physical security enhancements such as security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, and visitor badging systems.

The Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program is administered by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center. It’s one of two new school safety programs first launched by the Ohio School Safety Center in 2021.