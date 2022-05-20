Young Professionals to talk social media

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Young Professionals of Van Wert County (YPVW) is hosting an social media audit and networking event through their Level Up series.

The intent of this series is to offer free or low-cost opportunities that would help young professionals grow and succeed in a professional setting. The social media audit will cover different dos and don’ts young professionals should look out for in regards to using their social media account.

“We see the ‘Level Up’ series as a great benefit to both new and established Young Professionals in Van Wert County,” YPVW President Madison Bronson said. “With this series, we really want to help our young professionals enhance their professional portfolio in several attainable ways.”

The event will be held from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at The Edition. Those who wish to attend are asked to register online at vanwertchamber.org.

The Young Professionals of Van Wert County is affiliated with the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce. The group is intended for individuals under 40 who either work or live in Van Wert County and who are and are interested in professional development, community service, mentoring and networking.