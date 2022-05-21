Betty Jane Speakman Weddle

Betty Jane Speakman Weddle, 100, passed away at 12:27 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born May 8, 1922, in Van Wert County to Dane S. and Grace V. (Dreyer) Severn, who both preceded her in death. She married Ralph L. Speakman January 17, 1943, and he passed away September 13, 1958. She married Franklin E. Weddle December 3, 1960, and he passed away August 1, 2006.

She is survived by a son, Dan Lee Speakman; a daughter, Deb (Speakman) Rain (Lee Cooper); a stepson, Jack Speakman; grandchildren, Dana Mears, Lora Stienecker (Trent Rammel), Samantha Slone, Christina Speakman, Robert Speakman, Tracey (Brian) Wilkins, Mandee (Matt) Slavik, JD (Michele) Burkheimer, Rebecca (Jon) Kleinhenz, David Freewalt, and Michael (Doreen) Freewalt; a sister, Marge Clouse; a brother, Robert D. Severn; 29 great-grandchildren, 38 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Mike W. Speakman, whose spouse, Trudy survives; one stepson, Gene Speakman; a stepdaughter, Wanda “Sis” Hurless; sisters and their spouses, Mary (Red) Kennedy, Ruth (Tom) Bauer, Coralie (Robert) Wilson, and Marcia (Jim) Darras and nephews, Barry Stuckey and Tony Clouse.

Betty’s first job was as a waitress, then she became a secretary in several offices and retired as a quality control inspector for Dolco in Decatur. Betty loved to bowl and was in many leagues over the years. She was also a member of the former Fraternal Order of Eagles in Van Wert, and was a life member of both the American Legion and VFW. She also loved animals and had many cats and dogs in her lifetime.

Friends and family may call from 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 27, at St. Marks Lutheran Church, Van Wert, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Will Haggis officiating.

Preferred memorials: Parkview Hospice, Fort Wayne, or the Van Wert Humane Society.

