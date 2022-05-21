Donald A. Villone

Donald A. Villone was born December 23, 1934, in East Orange, New Jersey.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Evelyn (Murphy) Villone; a son, Tony (Katie) Villone and daughters Lisa Villone-Gibboney and Nicole and (Thomas Patete); his dear sister, Joanne Gorman; brothers-in-law, Jim, Harry (Peggie) and John (Jeanie) Murphy; sister-in-law, Patricia (Murphy) Warner; beloved grandchildren, Nico and (Cassey) Fedele, Gabrielle and Dominic Ragusa and Connor Gibboney; step-grandchildren Gabriella and Isabella Patete; step-great-grandchild ,Chloey, and many loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Villone; mother, Theresa Villone; brothers Joseph and Robert Villone; a sister, Theresa Villone; mother-in-law Bertha Murphy; brothers-in-law Alan Murphy and Ed Murphy, and sister-in-law Marilyn (Murphy) Funk.

Mr. Villone owned Don Villone Contracting which he operated as the sole proprietor, building and maintaining residences and rental properties for over 30 years. For 10 years he served Van Wert County as a deputy sheriff under Jerry Brittsan. Don took great pride in his workmanship as a contractor and dedication to the residents of this county. He was a man of integrity and morality. Don was a long time member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. Don’s greatest love was his family for whom he would go to the ends of the earth.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church with Rev. Chris Bohnsack officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, or CHP Home Care and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.