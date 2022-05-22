Hatfield, relays teams, Jackson to regionals

VW independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — Lincolnview’s Daegan Hatfield repeated as Division IV district high jump champion and is off to regional competition.

Hatfield cleared 6-3 to claim the title during Friday’s competition at Spencerville, edging Delphos St. John’s freshman Drew Boggs (6-2).

In addition, Hatfield was the anchor of the 4×800 relay team (Kreston Tow, Jackson Robinson, Conner Baldauf) that finished first with a time of 8:23.98, and the 4×400 team that qualified for regionals (Kohen Cox, Kaleb Denman, Robinson, fourth, 3:35.7).

Tow qualified for regionals in the 800 meter run by placing third with a freshmen record time of 2:01.84.

Crestview’s Rontae Jackson advanced to regionals with a fourth place finish in the long jump (19-04). Teammate Jared Harting finished fifth (19-03.25), while Nasir Easterling finished fifth in the high jump (5-10).

Junior Macy Kulwick finished her season with a fifth place finish In the 1600 meter run (5:45.79), while classmate Addyson Dowler ended her season with a sixth place finish the finals of the 100 meter dash (13.46).

Minster swept the boys and girls team titles. Lincolnview finished seventh out of 17 boys teams and finished 18th in the girls’ standings. The Crestview boys logged a 12th place finish, while the girls finished 14th.

Regional competition will be held Wednesday and Friday at Troy High School.