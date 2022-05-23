2-on-2 tourney to be held in Rockford

VW independent sports

ROCKFORD — Registration is underway for a 2-on-2 basketball tournament, scheduled for Saturday, June 18, at Rockford Community Days.

Age groups are boys and girls grades 4-6, 7-8 and 9-12, plus an open division for men and women. There will be separate divisions for boys and girls, with grade to be determined by the 2022-2023 school year.

All teams are guaranteed three games, and t-shirts will be award to the champions and the toilet bowl champions in each age group. Games will be played at Shanes Park in Rockford. In case of rain, games will be played at Parkway High School.

The cost is $15 per team if registered by June 11, and $25 on game day. Game day registration will be held from 8-8:45 a.m. and games will begin at 9 a.m.

Anyone with questions should contact Doug Hughes at 419.852.9060.

Anyone with questions should contact Doug Hughes at 419.852.9060.