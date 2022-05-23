Deborah Kay Kennedy

Deborah Kay Kennedy, 66, of Haviland, passed away at 8:36 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Mercer Health in Coldwater.

She was born on September 6, 1955, in Van Wert, to Glenn and Betty (Wagner) Allen, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Jeffrey Kennedy who also preceded her in death.

Family survivors include her daughter Summer (Justin) Ellis and their children Autumn and John of Mendon; a son, Jeffrey Kennedy, Jr. of Paulding and his children, Jaycee, Lucas and Avery Kennedy; a sister, Cindy (Allen) Moser of Haviland, and a brother, Steve Allen of Lima.

In addition to her parents and husband, Deb was preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Kline and a granddaughter, Destiny Kennedy.

Deb was a 1973 graduate of Van Wert High School and worked at Teleflex in Van Wert for over 30 years. She enjoyed outside activities such as camping and fishing and also dancing. She also enjoyed being a mother, friend and grandma.

Private services will be held at a later date.

