Lincolnview HS graduates 70 seniors

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

70 Lincolnview High School seniors became Lincolnview graduates during the school’s 62nd commencement ceremony held before a nearly full gymnasium on Sunday afternoon.

During his remarks to the seniors, family members, faculty and staff, Jr. High/High School principal Brad Mendenhall noted the graduating class collectively earned $240,000 in college scholarships, and he lauded the overall accomplishments of the Class of 2022.

Class valedictorian Owen Harris addresses the Lilncolnview High School Class of 2022. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“Your class has accomplished many great things – outstanding musical and drama performances, individual and state regional appearances in athletics, back-to-back district softball championships and a baseball state runner-up finish,” Mendenhall said. “This is a group that is one of the deepest classes in terms of athletic and academic success.”

Student speakers were class valedictorian Carson Fox, salutatorian Owen Harris and class president Avery Slusher, with both delivering brief remarks about their time as students and what the future may hold. In addition to Mendenhall, Superintendent Jeff Snyder delivered remarks and congratulated the class of 2022.

Graduating seniors were handed their diplomas by Board of Education members Mark Zielke, Lori Snyder, Brad Coil, Eric Germann and Michelle Gorman. 18 seniors were members of the National Honor Society, while four received honors diplomas. The high school band provided music for the processional and recessional, along with the school alma mater.

Senior class officers were Slusher; Connor Johnson, vice-president; Kendall Bollenbacher, treasurer, Brenna Case, secretary and Adyson Edwards, Vantage representative.

The class motto was “Don’t know about you, but I’m feeling ’22.” Class colors were white and blue and the class flower was a white carnation with blue tips.