Ohio City to host Memorial Day service

VW independent staff and submitted information

Harvey Lewis Post 346 in Ohio City will be hold its annual Memorial Day service at Woodlawn Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30.

The Van Wert Community Concert Band under the direction of Richard Sherrick will play music beginning at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Dawn K. Kennedy who served in the United States Navy as a Damage Controlman from 1987-1989 on the U.S.S. Willamette stationed at Pearl Harbor.

Lunch will follow at Fireman’s Park in the Community Building. The public is invited to attend.