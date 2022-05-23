Price named POY; Fishpaw, Schwab COY

In voting done by coaches, Lincolnview’s Landon Price was named Northwest Conference Baseball Player of the Year, while Eric Fishpaw was named Coach of the Year.

The Lancers (19-5, 8-0 NWC) finished as outright NWC champions and began the season as the No. 1 ranked Division IV team by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association. The team is currently ranked third in the poll.

Along with Price, Carson Fox and Dane Ebel were named to the first team, while Cole Binkley was named to the second team. Jack Dunlap and Brandon Renner earned honorable mention accolades.

Crestview landed two players on the NWC first team – Ayden Lichtensteiger and Carson Hunter, while Nate Lichtle and Hunter Jones garnered second team honors. Parker Speith and Preston Kreischer were named all-NWC honorable mention.

After leading the Lancers to a NWC-co championship with Crestview, Lincolnview’s Eric Schwab was named as the conference’s Coach of the Year.

The Lancers (21-4, 7-1 NWC) will compete in this week’s regionals.

Kendall Bollenbacher, Makayla Jackman and Taylor Post earned first team all-NWC honors, while Braxton Sherrick and Addysen Stevens were named to the second team. Zadria King and Andi Webb were named honorable mention.

Crestview’s Katelyn Castle was named all-NWC first team, and Olivia Heckler was named to the second team. Michaela Lugabihl and Laci McCoy were named NWC honorable mention.

Columbus Grove’s Kam Utendorf was named Player of the Year.