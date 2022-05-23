Nearly 140 seniors graduate from Van Wert High School

Graduating Van Wert High School seniors gleefully fill the air with their caps at the end of Sunday’s commencement ceremony. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

138 seniors, members of the Van Wert High School Class of 2022, received their diplomas during Sunday’s commencement ceremony at the high school.

Of the graduating seniors, 22 received an honors diploma.

Student speakers chosen for Sunday’s ceremony were Tyson Jackson, Tiana Groves and Mia Kelley, and nine graduates of distinction were honored: Nora Doctor, Jace Fast, Kayla Krites, Booklynn Laukhuf, Connor Pratt, Ian Rex, Robert Spath, Evan Sroufe and Ethan White. In order to be considered for the honor, students must be in the top 10 percent of their graduating class, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.85 or higher, have successfully completed a minimum of three Advanced Placement courses and have no reported incidents of cheating or plagiarism.

The high school choir, directed by Julia Reichert, sang “I Will Remember You,” with Allison Moore serving as a soloist. Marilyn Alessandrini accompanied the choir.

The Van Wert High School band, directed by Robert Sloan, performed the processional and recessional, as well as the high school alma mater.

Board of Education President Anthony Adams delivered remarks about this year’s graduating class before Superintendent Mark Bagley presented the graduating seniors to family members, friends, faculty and staff in attendance.

Van Wert High School Class of 2022 class officers were Mia Kelly, president; Tyson Jackson, vice president; Brooklyn Laukhuf, secretary, and Nathan Jackson, treasurer.

The class motto was “Where you think you can or think you can’t…you will always be right.” The class color was scarlet and the class flower was white wisteria.